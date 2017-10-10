Inspiration Hornblower Increases Coast Guard Capacity to 1200 Passengers Making It the Largest Charter and Dining Yacht in Southern California

San Diego, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eleven years after the arrival of the massive yacht to San Diego, Hornblower Cruises & Events is pleased to announce that Inspiration Hornblower has been granted a 1,200 person capacity by the United States Coast Guard making it the second largest yacht available for charter in California. Inspiration is second in size only to the San Francisco Belle, another yacht in the Hornblower fleet, docked in San Francisco. At 222 feet in length and three decks high, Inspiration’s goal is to create the perfect space for corporate and convention dining and entertainment in one magnificent space that features the inspiring views of San Diego Bay!

Inspiration is an extravagant catamaran-style yacht with two enclosed ballroom-sized decks that each have comfortable seating for up to 600 guests. Unlike any other in the region, this yacht is designed specifically for the corporate, incentive and association business and events. Inspiration underwent a $5 million renovation at San Diego’s renowned Knight & Carver Shipyard in 2006 where many of the finest private yachts contract premium upgrades. Inspiration has quickly become a San Diego landmark, located across from the San Diego County Administration Building and Waterfront Park and near the final approach to the Lindberg Field airport runway. It is hard to miss!

Inspiration was redesigned in 2006 with 50 six-foot tall and six-foot wide panoramic windows to feature the sweeping vistas of San Diego. A large stage area and dance floors were added for groups who want to entertain. Granite surfaces cover the two new 30 ft. long beverage bars and the specialty food and beverage presentation areas found on both interior decks. The spacious interior is designed for versatility using warm contemporary earth tones and water-influenced colors and textures for a relaxed ambiance. The high ceilings, large windows allowing maximum natural light, and generous deck spaces are surprisingly comparable to dining aboard a cruise ship.

Also unique to Inspiration is the electrical capacity to produce full-scale theatrical, musical or corporate productions. The sky deck, which is approximately 30 feet off of the water, can accommodate over 700 people in theatre style seats for anything from a “concert under the stars” to a daytime skateboard exhibition. The open spaces have sparked the imagination of many special event designers and meeting planners during site. Inspiration has been chartered for a wide range of event types, from private corporate functions to local fundraisers, national TV productions and trade shows.

Since 2006, over 500 private charter and special events have been created aboard Inspiration along with famous concerts featuring artists such as Sara Bareilles, Collective Soul, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Kaleo as well as clients such as Red Bull, 20th Century Fox Television, San Diego Chargers, and the San Diego Symphony. An episode of the TV show Scorpion was taped on the yacht at the Port of Los Angeles.

Hornblower Cruises are popular for dining and entertainment. A very special champagne brunch is open to the public aboard Inspiration weekly along with many other public dining cruise options. All Hornblower charters include white linens, fine china and cuisine prepared fresh on board by a talented culinary team of chefs, along with the skilled and attentive service of an award-winning, experienced crew.

To learn more about the Hornblower Cruises & Events fleet of charter yachts and popular dining and sightseeing cruise products such as daily harbor cruises, nightly sunset dinner cruises, weekend champagne brunches, cocktail cruises and whale watching, visit the web site www.hornblower.com. The boarding location for Inspiration Hornblower is 1800 North Harbor Drive, in downtown San Diego. Sales offices are located at The Abbey near Balboa Park at 2825 Fifth Ave.

Hornblower Cruises & Events has been the leading charter yacht and public dining cruise company in California for 36 years. The company operates 49 vessels, including the three largest dining yachts on the West Coast, in San Francisco, Berkeley, Sacramento, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, San Diego, and New York City. Two Hornblower subsidiary businesses, Alcatraz Cruises and Statue Cruises, are National Park Service ferry concessioners to Alcatraz Island and the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, respectively. This year, Hornblower began operating the third subsidiary, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, out of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit: www.hornblower.com.

