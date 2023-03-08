SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Inspirato, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPO) securities between May 11, 2022 and December 15, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Inspirato purports to be a subscription-based luxury travel company that provides unique solutions for: (i) affluent travelers seeking superior service and certainty across a wide variety of accommodations and experiences; and (ii) hospitality suppliers who want to solve pain points that include monetizing excess inventory and efficiently outsourcing the hassle involved in managing rental properties.

What is this Case About: Inspirato, Inc. (ISPO) Restated its Previously Issued Financial Statements

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), could no longer be relied upon. Moreover, the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, with the SEC by the required due date.

As these disclosures became public, beginning on November 14, 2022, the Company’s stock began to decline precipitously, injuring investors.

