DENVER, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report (the “ESG Report”), highlighting the Company’s commitment to responsible operations. The report articulates Inspirato’s ESG values, approach, and initiatives, while also providing results from its 2022 materiality assessment and outlining its 2023 ESG goals.

Inspirato Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Brad Handler commented, “I’m very pleased to share our first ESG Report. At Inspirato, we believe it is our duty to set the standard for generating positive impacts while providing distinctive luxury hospitality services at a global scale. As our ESG program evolves, we will remain committed to full transparency while acting as a responsible corporate citizen.”

Highlights and achievements from this ESG Report include:

Responsible Operations. Inspirato became a member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, joining with 22 industry-leading hotel and hospitality companies committed to driving continued action in the areas of human rights, youth employment, climate action and water stewardship.

Materiality Assessment. The Company gained feedback from key stakeholders to help identify and direct current and future ESG program initiatives.

Employee Resource Groups (“ERGs”). At year-end 2022, Inspirato had seven employee-founded and led ERGs, each of which share similar missions grounded on offering support and resources to employees for positive societal change, personal wellbeing, and career development.

2023 ESG Goals. The Company’s ESG goals for 2023 include increasing employee diversity throughout all levels the Company and gathering climate and greenhouse gas (“GHG”) data and other utility metrics to include in its 2023 ESG Report, in advance of imminent Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory requirements.

In an effort to provide greater alignment with reporting standards, Inspirato has focused on reporting in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) guidance. The release of the Company’s inaugural ESG report was shared with the investor community with a feature on the Nasdaq Tower in New York City on March 27, 2023. The full 2022 ESG Report can be found on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.inspirato.com/esg.

About Inspirato

Inspirato is a luxury travel subscription company that provides access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded, controlled luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2022, Inspirato introduced Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use platform that delivers high-value fundraising results for nonprofit organizations, and Inspirato for Business, a comprehensive turnkey solution that enables companies to leverage luxury travel to recruit, reward, and retain employees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “intend,” “target,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations relating to future operating results and financial position including the anticipated cost reduction from the reduction in force; guidance and growth prospects; quotations of management; and our expectations regarding the luxury travel market. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in our plans or assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our inability to forecast our business due to our limited experience with our pricing models; the risk of downturns in the travel and hospitality industry, including potential inability to reduce costs to achieve the anticipated benefits of the reduction in force; residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market; our ability to sustain and manage our growth; and current market, political, economic and business conditions and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

