DENVER, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced its Chief Strategy Officer, Web Neighbor, will participate in a panel discussion, Travel Made Easy: A Discussion on the Landscape of the Travel Tech Space, at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference, and will be hosting investor meetings throughout the day:

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference

Panel Discussion: Travel Made Easy: A Discussion on the Landscape of the Travel Tech Space

10:30am ET, Thursday, June 15, 2023

@Ease Hospitality

605 E. 3rd Avenue

New York, New York

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

