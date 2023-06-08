DENVER, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced its Chief Strategy Officer, Web Neighbor, will present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, and will be hosting investor meetings throughout the day:

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

3:00pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investor.inspirato.com, and an online archive will be available following the presentation.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@inspirato.com

Media Relations

communications@inspirato.com