Inspire Reports First Profitable Quarter and Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 76% in the Fourth Quarter

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided full year 2023 guidance.

Recent Business Highlights and Full Year 2023 Guidance

Generated revenue of $137.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 76% increase over the same quarter last year, and revenue of $407.9 million in full year 2022, a 75% increase over full year 2021

Achieved gross margin of 83.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Reported net income of $3.2 million and diluted net earnings per share of $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2022

Activated 61 new U.S. centers in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 905 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy

Created 16 new U.S. sales territories in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 225 U.S. sales territories

Expects full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $560 million to $570 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of approximately 37% to 40%

“We are pleased with our strong performance in the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Our growth in the fourth quarter, as well as for the year, was primarily driven by higher utilization at existing centers and the addition of 61 new U.S. implanting centers and 16 new U.S. sales territories. With significant momentum and many accomplishments throughout our business, we are proud to achieve our first profitable quarter,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “Given our strong performance in 2022, we are providing 2023 revenue guidance of between $560 million to $570 million, an increase of 37% to 40% year-over-year.”

“We completed several important milestones in 2022 including an expanded label for full-body MRI compatibility, the commercial launches of our Bluetooth®-enabled patient remote and our silicone-based stimulation and sensing leads, the FDA submission of our SleepSync™ programmer, and important indication expansions for Pediatric Down Syndrome and higher AHI and BMI. We completed enrollment of 300 patients in our PREDICTOR study which aims to remove the drug-induced sleep endoscopy (DISE) requirement for most patients with BMI under 32. We also made strategic investments in EnsoData and Ognomy and initiated a pilot of a digital scheduling tool to facilitate and streamline patient access to care through our Advisor Care Program,” concluded Mr. Herbert.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $137.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a 76% increase from $78.4 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $134.3 million, an increase of 78% as compared to the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter revenue outside the U.S. was $3.6 million, an increase of 28% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margin was 83.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 85.8% for the corresponding prior year period, with the reduction primarily due to higher costs of certain component parts caused by inflation and supply chain challenges, and additional costs associated with the transition of the manufacturing lines to produce our new silicone-based leads, partially offset by increased sales volume and a price increase which began taking effect for some U.S. customers in May 2022.

Operating expense increased to $116.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $69.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 68%. This increase primarily reflected ongoing investments targeting the expansion of the U.S. sales organization, direct-to-patient marketing programs, and continued product development efforts, as well as increased general corporate costs.

Net income was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to a loss of $2.4 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.10, as compared to the diluted loss per share of $0.09 in the prior year period.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $407.9 million in full year 2022, a 75% increase from $233.4 million in the prior year. U.S. revenue for full year 2022 was $394.8 million, an increase of 79% over the prior year. Full year 2022 revenue outside the U.S. was $13.0 million, an increase of 5% over full year 2021.

Gross margin was 83.8% for full year 2022, compared to 85.7% for full year 2021.

Operating expense was $389.3 million for full year 2022, as compared to $240.0 million in full year 2021, an increase of 62%.

Net loss was $44.9 million for full year 2022, as compared to $42.0 million for full year 2021. The basic net loss per share for full year 2022 was $1.60 per share, compared to $1.54 for full year 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $451.4 million, compared to $224.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Inspire expects full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $560 million to $570 million, which would represent growth of approximately 37% to 40% over full year 2022 revenue of $407.9 million. Gross margin for the full year 2023 is anticipated to be in the range of 83% to 85%.

In addition, during each quarter of 2023, the Company expects to activate 52 to 56 new U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy and add 12 to 14 new U.S. sales territories.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 137,900 $ 78,398 $ 407,856 $ 233,394 Cost of goods sold 22,152 11,156 66,115 33,279 Gross profit 115,748 67,242 341,741 200,115 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,248 10,294 68,645 37,350 Selling, general and administrative 94,835 58,769 320,688 202,615 Total operating expenses 116,083 69,063 389,333 239,965 Operating loss (335 ) (1,821 ) (47,592 ) (39,850 ) Other (income) expense: Interest and dividend income (3,369 ) (15 ) (5,050 ) (125 ) Interest expense — 538 1,677 2,128 Other (income) expense, net (241 ) 27 49 117 Total other (income) expense (3,610 ) 550 (3,324 ) 2,120 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,275 (2,371 ) (44,268 ) (41,970 ) Income taxes 125 20 613 72 Net income (loss) 3,150 (2,391 ) (44,881 ) (42,042 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation gain 195 — 89 — Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 82 (46 ) (120 ) (84 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,427 $ (2,437 ) $ (44,912 ) $ (42,126 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.09 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (1.54 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.10 $ (0.09 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (1.54 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 28,931,271 27,374,196 28,071,748 27,262,979 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 30,209,503 27,374,196 28,071,748 27,262,979