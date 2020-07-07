Breaking News
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 4.  Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Tuesday, August 4th @ 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time:
Domestic:  877-407-0792
International:  201-689-8263
Conference ID:  13706002
Webcast:  http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140429

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
646-597-6989

 

