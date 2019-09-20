Inspired by Greta Thunberg, worldwide protest demands climate action

Millions of young people flooded the streets of cities around the world on Friday to demand political leaders take urgent steps to stop climate change, uniting in a worldwide protest inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
