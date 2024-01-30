New Inspired Products and Gaming Industry Firsts to be Showcased at Inspired Booth #S2-310

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, will once again be showcasing its suite of entertaining and differentiated cross-platform content in Booth #S2-310 at this year’s ICE tradeshow in London from February 6-8.

NBA-Themed Virtual Sports

Highlights will include the company’s first-ever NBA-themed Virtual Sports, the product of an agreement Inspired signed with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that secured the rights to develop Virtual Sports games based on the league’s archived footage. Through Inspired’s NBA-themed Virtual Sports, fans will be able to wager on teams in fast-paced matchups. The NBA-themed Virtual Sports include a variety of NBA imagery, including all 30 team logos as well as NBA archived footage from NBA Regular Season Games, All-Star Games, NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals.

New Product Category, Hybrid Dealer®

In addition to its Virtual Sports offerings, Inspired will showcase a revolutionary new product category at ICE, Hybrid Dealer®. This unique product offers players branded table and gameshow content for online play, eliminating the challenges of live-dealer products. As Hybrid Dealer game outcomes are RNG-generated, the games require no physical studios. The product seamlessly blends physical and digital elements to offer operators unlimited branding and customizable possibilities that are unique from game to game. The scheduled action continues 24/7, with hosts rotating regularly to keep players engaged. Hybrid Dealer’s technology allows Inspired to develop and customize games quickly and cost-effectively for individual clients. It is a game-changing solution for operators seeking unprecedented flexibility.

Strong Suite of Gaming Cabinets and Content

This year the Company is introducing the Vantage Cat C cabinet, a groundbreaking product specifically designed for pubs that is powered by Inspired’s innovative server-based gaming platform. It is the first of its kind in the industry and offers two screen sizes to cater to different venue sizes. The cabinet boasts advanced BI and reportage capabilities, as well as online and offline age verification. Its user-friendly menu, equipped with a show, swipe, and intelligent search recommendation engine, adds to the ease of use. Additional cabinet features such as wireless phone charging, cashless payment functionality, and remote fix functionality further enhance the gaming experience.

Another highlight will be the debut of Inspired’s multiplayer Fortune Community AGC Cat C product on the Vantage cabinet. This innovative platform breathes new life into longtime player favorites, thanks to its unique community bonus in each base game. Inspired is especially excited to announce the ability to connect the new Vantage Cat C to Prismatic Lo Boy terminals, allowing players to enjoy Inspired’s industry-leading Fortune Community games on both the original launch Prismatic cabinets and the new Vantage terminals.

Incredible iGaming Content and Mechanics

Inspired will be showcasing its breadth of Interactive content including a mixture of high performing and legendary titles such as Gold Cash Free Spins, Big Bonus, Golden Winner, Big Piggy Bank and more Iconic brands include Space Invaders™ Win and Spin, an officially licensed Space Invaders game from TAITO CORPORATION, that will launch at the end of February. The game combines cutting-edge graphics with Inspired’s popular Win & Spin™ Bonus mechanic for a fun twist on retro gaming.

Inspired is launching Gold Horsey Winner™ across both retail and online platforms in time for the upcoming horse-racing season. With a fun cash collection mechanic, this is the horse-themed version of Inspired’s hugely successful omni-channel slot Golden Winner™.

Also on display will be Piggy Bandits™, an exciting new “3-bag” pseudo-progression game, and Big Big Fishing Fortune™, a BIGGER version of Inspired’s popular slot game Big Fishing Fortune™ with the Big Collector+ mechanic, an advanced Bonus Trail, and a thrilling Free Spins Bonus round.

“ICE is the biggest B2B gaming industry event in the world, and a great opportunity for customers to experience the strength and breadth of the product offerings that make Inspired ‘Winning Entertainment,'” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. “We always strive to make great games that wow players, and ICE patrons can see our groundbreaking innovations at the Inspired booth, along with a few surprises.”

Please visit Inspired’s ICE booth to experience the strength and breadth of the product offerings that make Inspired “Winning Entertainment.”

