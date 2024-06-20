William Hill to Supply 5,000 Vantage® Cabinets in UK LBO locations

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) (“Inspired” or the “Company”), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, today announced that it entered a six-year extension of its long-term partnership agreement with William Hill, the iconic sports betting and gaming brand operating approximately 1,300 betting shops in the United Kingdom. William Hill is a principal brand within evoke plc (LSE: EVOK), a global betting and gaming company.

Under the agreement, Inspired will continue to be the exclusive provider of fully integrated managed services for William Hill’s entire UK estate of gaming terminals. Services include installation and remote and field technology support as well as content and platform deployment.

William Hill has committed to lease 5,000 new Vantage® terminals, a move intended to significantly enhance their licensed betting offices and drive growth. Deployment of the new terminals will begin during the fourth quarter of 2024 with expected completion in the first quarter of 2025.

“The extension of our partnership with William Hill adds to a more than 20 years long relationship and strong strategic partnership for Inspired across Gaming, Interactive and Virtual Sports business lines,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. “Based on our experience with the Vantage cabinet in the UK market and the consistent double-digit growth we’ve observed, the upgraded terminals should empower William Hill to bring their players an enhanced gaming experience, ultimately boosting their results.”

“After a full review of product and performance across both our estate and the UK retail market for gaming machines, we are pleased to launch a new era for William Hill & Inspired with this agreement. We are aligned in our focus on quality, performance and growth in the next stage of our long-standing partnership with Inspired. I am excited about our shared commitment to product and content innovation, customer satisfaction, omni channel delivery and creating long-term value together,” said Mark Kemp, Group Chief Commercial Officer of evoke plc.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to bring certain of our products to customers in the various markets in which we operate and execute on our strategic plan, statements regarding expectations with respect to potential new customers and statements regarding our anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

