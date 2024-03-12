NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its best-in-class Virtual Sports content in New Jersey through a partnership with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States.

Inspired’s Virtual Sports content is now accessible to BetRivers players through its renowned BetRivers sportsbook and casino, providing players in New Jersey an engaging experience. This launch is the first of many planned across other states with RSI in the coming year.

“We are thrilled to partner with RSI to bring Inspired’s premium Virtual Sports to BetRivers players in New Jersey. This collaboration will enhance the gaming experience for BetRivers players and complement their sports betting options,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. “Our strong relationship with Rush Street Interactive and their exceptional BetRivers platform make them an ideal partner for us.”

“Reintroducing Inspired’s Virtual Sports with their latest new and improved catalogue of events, including key US sports, to BetRivers in NJ is a significant addition,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive. “Our aim is to continually elevate our customers’ gaming experiences with premium content. Inspired is known for its exceptional Virtual Sports offerings, and we are excited to work together to provide a new and improved online entertainment experience for our players.”

The partnership between Inspired and RSI highlights a shared commitment to delivering high-quality gaming content and innovative solutions to players in the rapidly expanding online gaming industry. With the launch of Inspired’s Virtual Sports on BetRivers, players in New Jersey can look forward to a dynamic, interactive gaming experience that sets new standards for Virtual Sports entertainment.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

