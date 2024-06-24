CHANTILLY, Va., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced an expanded partnership with Technovation, a global technology and STEM education nonprofit that empowers girls worldwide to become innovative leaders and problem-solvers.

“At Parsons, we believe in harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems,” said Jason Yaley, Parsons’ Chief Communications Officer. “Through our partnership with Technovation we are investing not just in technology, but in tomorrow’s leaders. Together we are shaping an innovative and inclusive future for the tech industry and imagining what’s next in tech solutions that advance our global community.”

Parsons initiated its relationship with Technovation in 2023 when over 100 employees around the world volunteered for the Technovation Girls: a global competition where girls ages 8-18 present their solutions and business plans to a panel of judges. The challenge showcases participants’ creative problem solving and technology skills while providing feedback and mentoring from industry professionals like those from Parsons.

“Parsons’ emphasis on technological innovation and problem-solving aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Tara Chklovski, Founder and CEO of Technovation. “Their support extends our reach to more young girls globally while providing invaluable mentorship from industry experts.”

Since 1944, Parsons has actively engaged in the communities where it operates, emphasizing the company’s dedication to supporting STEM-related nonprofits as well as military/veteran causes and initiatives that create vibrant communities.

Parsons’ core values of innovation and inclusion are embedded in every aspect of the business and company culture. As a diverse, global company, Parsons focuses on a “people first” culture that prioritizes the health, happiness, and wellbeing of its more than 18,000 global employees. The company has been recognized by for its commitment to a strong corporate culture, DEI programming, and ethical behavior by multiple organizations, including Ethisphere’s World Most Ethical Companies, the Human Rights Campaign, and Military Times.

To learn more about Parsons and join the company as we Imagine Next, please visit at https://www.parsons.com/careers/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

About Technovation

Technovation is a global tech education nonprofit that empowers girls to become more confident leaders, creators and problem-solvers. Technovation offers engaging, student-centered learning programs in which girls ages 8-18 learn how to create AI and app-based technologies to solve real-world problems. To learn more, visit technovation.org.

