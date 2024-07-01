Innovative Construction Company Introduces Sustainable Affordability to U.S. Market

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InstaBuilt, a pioneering force in modern construction technology, announces its official launch in the United States in Austin’s Whisper Valley with Cherry Communities, comprised of three new product lines: Cherry Traditional, Cherry Millennials and Cherry Multifamily. Known for its eco-friendly and rapid construction solutions in Europe and the U.S., InstaBuilt is set to revolutionize the American housing market with panelized and volumetric housing that is up to 95 percent manufactured off-site and assembled on-site in 8 to 12 hours.

“InstaBuilt’s innovative building technologies will bring sustainability, speed and scale to the U.S. housing market, starting with the vibrant city of Austin,” said Mentor Pllana, CEO of InstaBuilt. “Our mission is to provide high-quality, energy-efficient homes that are not only affordable but also environmentally sustainable. Whisper Valley’s focus on green living, powered by Taurus Investments Holdings and EcoSmart Solution, aligns perfectly with our vision.”

The homes feature two groundbreaking technologies: panelized systems with volumetric bath pods and complete volumetric housing solutions. The cutting-edge construction process utilizes advanced prefabrication techniques with minimal environmental impact to expedite the building process, lower costs and significantly reduce on-site waste, making the approach both efficient and environmentally friendly. InstaBuilt is the only builder that is certified and building with CE mark in Europe and the US market, holding certifications under the International Building Code (IBC) and the International Residential Code (IRC). Additionally, all products comply with the Texas Accessibility Standards (TAS), powered by ICC – NTA.

“Whisper Valley is the ideal location for InstaBuilt’s U.S. debut,” said Douglas Gilliland, Managing Director of Taurus Investment Holdings, the developer behind Whisper Valley. “This partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainable living and innovative construction methods. Together, we are addressing the housing crisis and setting a new standard for the future of residential development.”

InstaBuilt’s Cherry Traditional homes are available immediately in the current phases of Whisper Valley, the nation’s largest sustainable master-planned community. These homes range in size from 2,000 to 2,900 square feet with spacious three- and four-bedroom homes available in one-story and two-story models, perfect for growing families.

In 18 months, InstaBuilt will be presenting the first 150 Cherry Millennials AsterDomo homes in a separate community within Whisper Valley, designed for modern, dynamic lifestyles offering one- to four-bedroom homes ranging from 665 to 1,307 square feet. In 2026, InstaBuilt will also offer 100 Cherry Multifamily build-to-rent homes in Whisper Valley.

All Cherry homes feature multiple exterior façades and interior configurations, along with special furnishings from renowned Italian brands like Natuzzi and Calligaris, as well as locally designed furnishings from the Insta Furniture brand.

Leveraging partnerships with Tesla Solar Energy, Cherry homes integrate geothermal solutions and advanced solar energy systems to create better performance, superior quality and a significant reduction to the ecological footprint. In addition, the homes feature net-zero to energy-positive options and smart home features that reduce energy consumption and promote a sustainable lifestyle without compromising on convenience or comfort.

Residents in Cherry Communities will enjoy a vibrant ecosystem designed to promote a holistic lifestyle with a host of both indoor and outdoor amenities, including fitness centers, yoga studios and cantina services. The communal lifestyle is further enriched with Whisper Valley’s organic gardens, hiking trails and a geothermal-powered community pool, ensuring a thriving community life.

InstaBuilt plans to expand its presence across the country, bringing its innovative housing solutions to more communities soon, including Colorado, the Midwest and beyond.

InstaBuilt’s Cherry Traditional homes are on sale now. A model home will be open in September. The Cherry Millennials homes are on sale and the model is now open by appointment. For more information about InstaBuilt and its U.S. launch, please visit http://www.cherryofwhispervalley.com/ to view home plans, spec sheets and make reservations, or contact +1 (346) 200 -3290. Images and video can be found here.

About InstaBuilt

InstaBuilt is not just a construction company; it’s a revolution in building technology, offering state-of-the-art, eco-conscious homes designed for today’s environmentally aware homeowner.

InstaBuilt is committed to redefining the construction landscape using advanced off-site, tech-driven construction system. Utilizing advanced building techniques, InstaBuilt aims to make high-quality housing more accessible and environmentally friendly. For more information, visit www.instabuilt.com.

About Whisper Valley

Whisper Valley is a zero-energy capable master-planned community in East Austin developed by Taurus Investment Holdings , LLC. Made up of over 2,000 acres, there are more than 400 homes already at Whisper Valley, with plans for 7,500 total residences at build out. As the largest green housing community in the nation, Whisper Valley will include single family and multi-family residences, village style retail and neighborhood services, restaurants and commercial.

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Established in 1997, Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC is a global real estate private equity firm headquartered in Boston, MA. The firm focuses on strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, opportunistic and development opportunities. Taurus’ fully integrated real estate operating platform has acquired or developed more than 70 million SF of commercial space across industrial, multifamily, office, mixed-use and renewable energy sectors totaling ~$11 billion in value.