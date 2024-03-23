While Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg pumped big bucks into the 2020 presidential election to help people get out and vote, his company has begun restricting Instagram users’ access to political information in their feeds ahead of November’s election.
Instagram appears to have changed users’ algorithm settings to the default position of limiting political content – and users have been furiously reacting to the change online.
Meta announced on Feb. 9 that a change t
