Canada’s Liberal Party is set to form a minority government after Monday’s federal election, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected. That means Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to rely on support from other parties to govern.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asia hopes for best in trade talks, Brexit vote - October 21, 2019
- Trudeau’s Liberals to form Canadian minority government: CBC - October 21, 2019
- Instant view: Liberals projected to form Canada’s next government: CBC TV - October 21, 2019