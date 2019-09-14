Instant View: Reactions to attack on Saudi oil facilities

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saturday attacked two plants at the Abqaiq plant, the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, in a strike that could impact about 5 million barrels per day of crude production – close to half of the kingdom’s output or 5% of global oil supply.
