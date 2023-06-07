Discover some of the latest disruptive and groundbreaking ideas on human consciousness

NOVATO, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Institute of Noetic Sciences ( IONS ) is delighted to announce the initial lineup for its highly anticipated event, “ The Science of Consciousness: Exploring Beyond the Brain .” Taking place on Saturday, June 24, this historic virtual gathering marks a significant milestone as IONS celebrates 50 years of groundbreaking research and pioneering exploration into the nature of consciousness.

Hosted by IONS, the gathering will feature a lineup of distinguished keynote speakers and thought-provoking panel discussions with renowned figures in the consciousness field, including Dean Radin, Jude Currivan, Bruce Damer, Luisah Teish, Jonathan Schooler, Theresa Cheung, Arnaud Delorme, Marilyn Schlitz and Helané Wahbeh. A unique opportunity for attendees to delve into cutting-edge human consciousness research with leading scientists, it will also offer experiential opportunities to create an enlightening and engaging experience for all.

To help kick-off its Golden Anniversary, IONS will be unveiling the recipient(s) of the $100,000 Linda G. O’Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize during “The Science of Consciousness: Exploring Beyond the Brain” event. After careful review and evaluation, IONS has narrowed down a pool of more than 100 submissions to a select group of finalists who challenge the scientific notion that mind is equivalent to the brain. The competition is intended to identify testable theories pushing the boundaries of what we know about consciousness, driving the field forward and highlighting the profound implications for humanity of a scientific paradigm that extends beyond the confines of materialism.

This event is free and open to the public. To register, click here .

The Linda G. O’Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize is inspired by IONS’ 50-year legacy. As Board Chair and Interim CEO Claudia Welss explains, “NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell’s epiphany in space led him to question the prevailing scientific theory in which consciousness is a product of the human brain. It was this question, along with his curiosity about the source of his epiphany, that led him to found IONS.”

IONS invites the public to experience the Edgar Mitchell Overview Effect Virtual Reality Experience (EMVRX) to commemorate this historic occasion. The immersive, 10-minute glimpse into Edgar Mitchell’s epiphany invites viewers to reflect on the profound interconnectedness of all life on Earth. Available online and free to the public, a 2-D version is also available through the IONS website .

Don’t miss this opportunity as IONS celebrates 50 years and announces the winner(s) of the first-ever Linda G. O’Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize. To learn more and join, please visit noetic.org/prize .

About IONS

The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a nonprofit research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit www.noetic.org .