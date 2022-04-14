Instreamatic Launches Speaky, the Voice AI Platform for Instant Customer Communication and Real-Time Sentiment Analysis

Speaky is a many-to-one communication solution that deepens customer relationships across all physical and digital brand touchpoints; Speaky is powered by voice AI and provides actionable reports for improving brand experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Instreamatic , providing an end-to-end Voice Marketing Platform for managing, measuring and monetizing conversations between brand and consumer, today launched Speaky . The new many-to-one communication solution enables customers to instantly and easily speak their minds to brands or content producers by leaving brief audio messages at any physical or digital brand touchpoint. Leveraging Instreamatic’s powerful voice AI, Speaky instantly analyzes the ideas, advice, suggestions, and other valuable insights that customers communicate verbally – and then delivers real-time reporting for brands to put that insight into action and better serve customers’ needs.

“Consumers expect communication with brands to be a two-way street, but many struggle to be heard – hampering the brand experience,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “Speaky offers customers an unprecedented way to say exactly what they want to say right in that moment, say it quickly, say it memorably, and say it in their own voice. Brands using Speaky can unlock these customer sentiments, which are richer, more emotional, and more useful to a brand than legacy outmoded approaches like comment cards or questionnaires. With unprecedented qualitative data immediately processed by our voice AI capabilities, brands can connect to customers like never before. Brands across industries can now apply Speaky to their own use cases, and start listening.”

As the most natural form of human communication, voice eliminates friction and barriers when it comes to asking customers to share their thoughts and feelings. Speaking is three times faster than typing, and far more likely to garner heartfelt responses and reveal deep customer experience insights than emails or feedback forms. Brands also lose valuable opportunities when customers perceive conventional voice channels – like waiting to speak to a manager or call center representative – as overly burdensome, and often choose to be quietly dissatisfied with their experiences.

In direct contrast, Speaky provides customers with the instant satisfaction of immediately communicating their ideas directly to the brand. To use Speaky, a customer simply clicks a link available at all online brand touchpoints (social channels, emails, newsletters, a brand website, etc), or scans a QR code at offline touchpoints (such as in-store experiences). The customer then leaves an audio message in which they can say anything they like to the brand. Speaky’s voice AI analyzes those customer responses, and the brand receives an actionable report.

Speaky requires no integration, eliminating any need for brands to build custom applications for particular hardware devices or to use any third-party voice apps. At the same time, Speaky yields immediate feedback through a detailed real-time reporting dashboard that includes voice transcripts and sentiment analysis. Speaky also eliminates the need for traditional customer surveys: brands can simply ask customers for feedback and receive voice responses across all channels.

“Speaky is the first voice technology that enables many-to-one communication. Messengers and social media only offer one-to-one and one-to-many communication channels,” said Tushinskiy. “With Speaky, brands can hear their customers and get actionable insights based on what the majority of their customers are saying – literally.”

For brands that demonstrate good listening and eagerly improve their practices based on customer feedback, the ROI is clear. 77% of consumers have a more favorable view of brands that proactively invite and accept customer feedback. Unsurprisingly, 80% of companies that see year-over-year growth are using customer surveys to collect customer experience data.

Speaky is the latest release from Instreamatic, which also offers interactive voice ad solutions for brands. Companies including Infiniti, IKEA, and Pedigree use Instreamatic’s platforms to engage with customers through the power of voice and with the guidance of unprecedented data insights.

Instreamatic is a Voice Marketing Platform that enables direct and instant voice communication between consumers and brands across billions of existing touchpoints. With solutions for many-to-one communication through Speaky, interactive voice advertising, and more, Instreamatic empowers brands to achieve modern, voice-first customer experiences. Instreamatic’s platform is fueled by its Voice AI Core, which delivers intelligent brand-consumer interactions at scale. Instreamatic is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

