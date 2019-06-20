Instreamatic Partners with jācapps to Accelerate the Reach of Dialogue Advertising – and Better Ad Engagement – into Audio-Centric Mobile Apps

With Instreamatic integrated into the jācapps mobile app platform, all jācapps clients are able to easily leverage fully-measurable interactive voice ads within their audio content

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Instreamatic , the voice dialogue marketing platform that allows media companies and advertisers to measure, manage, and monetize audio content by utilizing new interactive voice AI technology, and jācapps , a leading custom application developer, partnered today to integrate Instreamatic into the newest jācapps platform. The integration will allow all jācapps commercial radio, public radio, and Christian radio clients to take advantage of fully-measurable, AI-powered interactive dialogue advertising with their audio content, powered by Instreamatic’s audio ad technology .

Instreamatic has introduced a solution to the “click challenge” faced by advertisers on audio-centric apps. Because audio itself cannot be clicked – unlike visual digital ads displayed across web and mobile interfaces – measuring and attributing the impact of audio ad campaigns has been difficult. In practice, this means that an audience listening to audio on a jācapps-created, Instreamatic-enabled app will receive voice-enabled ads that include a verbal call-to-action; for example, prompting the user to respond affirmatively to get more information on a particular product, or saying “no thanks” to skip the ad.

By enabling advertisers to create interactive voice ads that prompt consumers to respond to brand offers with conversational language, Instreamatic also collects and provides rich, empirical ad metrics that allow advertisers and publishers to fully understand audience responses and perform data-driven ad campaign optimization.

jācapps has played an integral role in bringing radio stations and other audio-based mobile applications into the mainstream, having developed apps for nearly 500 stations across iOS and Android for radio-industry clients since 2008.

“Every one of our clients is looking for better and more innovative ways of monetizing their apps, and Instreamatic is providing an extraordinary solution that will really deliver unique value to the radio industry and audio-based app clients,” said Bob Kernen, COO of jācapps. “By pairing Instreamatic with our own expertise in developing highly-effective mobile audio applications, we’re excited to offer our clients the brand-new option of utilizing interactive voice ad experiences for more effective monetization. We’re really excited to see clients take advantage of this partnership.”

Instreamatic’s technology features voice AI utilizing natural language understanding (NLU) , enabling listeners to respond naturally and conversationally, and to go far beyond “yes or no” interactions as needed. Instreamatic’s AI also uses deep learning mechanisms to continuously iterate on its understanding of user intent, in order to improve ad experiences and ad campaign effectiveness. In preliminary performance results , Instreamatic’s technology has demonstrated that dialogue advertising experiences deliver increased consumer engagement and commitment to ad material.

“As the practice of listening to audio content – be that radio, streaming music, or podcasts – via mobile devices continues to scale, publishers and advertisers face an increasing need for better ad engagement and more accurate audio ad metrics,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “We’re proud to provide our voice-enabled ad technology and rich ad measurements to jācapps clients, who can now receive all the advantages of our solution conveniently integrated within their jācapps-developed, audio-centric mobile apps.” Instreamatic also recently announced an agreement with Pandora , the largest streaming service in the U.S., to test interactive voice advertising.

About Instreamatic

Instreamatic is a voice dialogue marketing platform utilizing voice AI technology. The company provides an end-to-end solution for managing, measuring and monetizing voice-enabled advertising including a programmatic Ad Exchange for assisting clients with advertising sales. Founded in 2014 with services focused on digital audio and ad sales, the company shifted its focus to establishing the first voice-enabled end-to-end solution for digital audio publishers and marketers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

About jācapps

jācapps is one of the largest mobile application development firms in the US and is located in metro Detroit. The company has developed more than 1,200 apps since its inception in 2008, by team members who are all Michigan-sourced. jācapps developers go beyond common devices by delivering messages through the most used device in the world, as well as in the Connected Car, Tablets, Smart Speakers, Smart TVs, Streaming Devices, Wearables and whatever comes next. More information is available at https://jacapps.com/ .

CONTACT: Instreamatic Contact Kyle Peterson [email protected]