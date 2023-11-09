The company’s 660% revenue growth is attributed to its breakthrough AI-powered contextual audio and CTV ads—enabling brands to break through to customers with personalization at scale

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Instreamatic , an AI-driven ad creation, delivery, and optimization company, today announced it ranks as one of the top-20 fastest-growing martech companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

“Now more than ever, the success of brands’ marketing and advertising campaigns depends on speaking to the right customer with the right message in the right context,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “Whereas one-size-fits-all legacy audio and connected TV (CTV) ads struggle to demand audience attention, Instreamatic-generated ads can. We not only offer an easy-to-use platform for creating and managing contextual ad campaigns at hyper-scale, but also provide AI-powered media buying that optimizes ad delivery and achieves a massive ROI differential versus legacy audio and CTV campaign deployments. We’re excited to see Instreamatic’s name among the top marketing and advertising technology companies included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.”

Brand marketers and agencies face an ever-growing engagement challenge trying to reach audiences with audio and CTV advertising campaigns. Audiences are increasingly tuning out ads that cannot immediately capture their attention or show personal relevance. While marketers understand the value of delivering highly-personalized and contextual ad content, achieving the awareness, search intent, and purchase intent driven by contextual ads has proven far easier said than done. Using traditional technologies, marketers must go to extreme efforts to implement contextual ad campaigns—investing months of time and costly resources to produce even basic results.

Instreamatic transforms audio and CTV campaigns for brands and agencies. An advanced voice AI core and generative AI capabilities allow marketers to create and manage contextual campaigns that are customized and complex—but unprecedently efficient and simple to create and deploy. AI voice synthesis enables marketers to turn written scripts into complete and convincingly-human voiced ads, without requiring the time and expenses associated with sound studios or production editing. From a single completed ad, Instreamatic’s generative AI can automatically create unlimited ad versions—each contextualized and personalized for an individual’s ad experience. For example, each ad can include the audience’s location, the time of day, the app or platform where they’re receiving the ad, the nearest storefront for engaging with the brand, and more. Instreamatic’s AI then goes a step further by enabling advertisers to automatically generate and A/B test creative content aligned with brand marketing parameters, iteratively optimizing contextual ad campaigns across their full cycle.

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As for growing companies, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

