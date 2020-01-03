INSTRUCTURE MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Instructure, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Instructure, Inc. (“Instructure” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to private equity firm Thoma Bravo, LLC (“Thoma Bravo”). On December 4, 2019, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Thoma Bravo will acquire Instructure in a merger worth $2 billion. As a result of the merger, Instructure’s shareholders are only anticipated to receive $47.60 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Instructure.

Our Firm’s investigation so far has discovered that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. Just days following the announcement of the merger, several of Instructure’s largest shareholders voiced their opposition to the merger. Rivulet Capital, a shareholder that holds 5.23% of Instructure’s stock, filed a Schedule 13D with the SEC which discloses that it “strongly opposes” the merger which “significantly undervalues” Instructure. Praesidium Investment Management (“Praesidium”), a 7.5% shareholder of Instructure also voiced its opposition to the merger by writing a letter to the Board citing “a rushed process, potential conflicts of interests and a lack of transparency . . . .”

