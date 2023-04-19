The study grants in-depth research into several factors, including constraints, opportunities, drivers, and trends, driving demand for insulation blow-in machines. It also delves further into key observations on growth parameters common in segments such as material, power type, product type, production rate, application, and regions.

Rockville , April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global insulation blow-in machine market is set to record a valuation of US$ 500 million in 2023. Increased speculation about thermal and sound insulation in both residential and commercial buildings has led to rising insulation blow-in machine sales.

Global sales of insulation blow-in machines are expected to surpass US$ 990 million by 2033. The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Increased acceptance of insulation-blowing machines has led to surging use of environmentally friendly, inexpensive, effective, easy-to-install, and relatively high recycled waste materials. A few of these materials include cellulose, fiberglass, and rock wool.

With increasing do-it-yourself (DIY) and home enhancement tasks to fill attics, wall voids, and joist cavities, manufacturers would continue to move their focus to portable products. It is likely to help in creating new opportunities in the insulation blow-in machine industry.

Key players are estimated to add chemicals to loose-fill insulation to offer fire resistance properties for certain industrial applications.

Based on region, North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the insulation blow-in machine domain, with sales of over 10,000 units in 2018.

As traditional infrastructure wears out and new home prices rise, homeowners in the region are concentrating on home development and renovation activities, including blowing in insulation, thereby contributing to market expansion.

In East Asia, the construction business is growing exponentially. It is due to refining economic conditions, government initiatives involving infrastructure expansion, and high demand for living spaces.

Demand for insulation blow-in machines in the residential sector is projected to remain strong, accounting for a significant share in 2023. The ever-growing population looking for new spaces to stay can surge the need for insulation in new and prevailing wall voids & attics.

Blow-in insulation can also effectively reduce sound transmission between walls and deliver heat insulation. This property is further projected to accelerate energy saving and continue to drive insulation blow-in machine demand.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the market, accounting for more than 50% of revenue during the forecast period.

The United States is expected to emerge as the most remunerative country for insulation blow-in machine manufacturers.

Germany is expected to spearhead growth in Europe insulation blow-in machine market over the next ten years.

In terms of material, the cellulose segment is predicted to account for around 60% of revenue in 2023.

Based on application, the commercial category is anticipated to generate the lion’s share over the assessment period.

Growth Drivers:

Growing need for acoustic and thermal insulation in buildings to influence heating & cooling systems is set to fuel growth in the market.

Increasing funding in soundproofing and thermal insulation in commercial & residential buildings is projected to boost insulation blow-in machine sales.

Restraints:

Service providers are directing on renting rather than buying new gear as there is no one-size-fits-all blow-in available, which can limit the market.

Insulation materials in blow-in machines can create a lot of dust and debris, which might be difficult to clean up.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in the insulation blow-in machine market are likely to profit from offering new insulation goods incorporating modern technology. These players are likewise focusing on expanding their production capacity to allow adequate production of critical end products.

Mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, and partnerships are likely to be key growth strategies for manufacturers to gain a competitive edge.

For instance,

In December 2022 , SEI Group LLC acquired Insulation & Fireplace Services, LLC, as well as its affiliates, namely, Affordable Energy Services, LLC and Finish Line Supply, Inc. The company’s footprint in important areas would be widened and strengthened as a result of this acquisition, further solidifying SEI’s position as a national player in the specialty goods and insulation markets.

In 2022, Rotobrush International, LLC joined hands with a renowned supplier of portable insulation machines named Intec. The collaboration would help both companies to create new opportunities for their clients.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

CertainTeed

Owens Corning

Cool Machines Inc.

Krendl Machine Company

Accu1Direct Inc.

US GreenFiber, LLC

Heat Seal Equipment Ltd.

Star Machine Limited

Insulation Technology Corporation (Intec)

More Valuable Insights on Insulation Blow-in Machine Market

In its up-to-date research, Fact.MR reveals the factors projected to boost the insulation blow-in machine market over the estimated period (2023 to 2033). This study bids an in-depth study of the growth drivers and the challenges estimated to surge sales in the insulation blow-in machine market through segmentation as follows:

Material

Cellulose

Fiberglass

Rock Wool

Minerals

Power Type

Gas

Diesel

Electric

Product Type

Fixed

Portable

Production Rate

Up to 500 lbs Per Hour

Between 500 lbs to 2,000 lbs Per Hour

Over 2,000 lbs Per Hour

Application

Commercial

Residential

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Insulation Blow-in Machine Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the insulation blow-in machine industry during the forecast period?

Which are the factors limiting the demand in the insulation blow-in machine industry?

Which region will lead the growth in the insulation blow-in machine industry from 2023 to 2033?

What is the projected valuation of the insulation blow-in machine industry in 2033?

Which are the factors driving the insulation blow-in machine industry from 2023 to 2033?

Which product type will generate the maximum revenue in the insulation blow-in machine industry?

