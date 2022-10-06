Insulation Market Size Worth USD 40.8 Billion by 2030 at 6.30% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Insulation Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material (Fiberglass, Plastic Fibers, Mineral Wool, Natural Fibers and Others) and by Applications (Residential, and Non-Residential) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Insulation Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Insulation Market Information by Material, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.30% CAGR to reach USD 40.8 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Insulation means the process of blocking heat, sound, and electricity from either entering or exiting any physical space. This can happen only when insulation materials are installed and they act as barriers to energy flow. Insulators generally have low thermal conductivity and come in various forms, such as polystyrene, polyethylene, mineral wool, etc.

Wood-based products such as wooden doors and hardboard also facilitate insulation, while adhesive strips and spray foams are used for filling the gaps between windows and tiles. The insulation of a region helps reduce energy costs as well as moisture condensation, while also elevating the protection and safety quotient for consumers. It also helps minimize heat loss from uninsulated bare pipes and valves inside the buildings, coupled with bringing down noise pollution.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 40.8 Billion CAGR 6.30% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 – 2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, by Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rise in demand for sustainable residential buildings due to the growing population and industrialization The technological advancements for thermal insulation like vacuum panels and R&D activities

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the insulation industry include

Huntsman Corporation

Knauf Gips

Owens Corning

CertainTeed Corporation

Johns Manville

Bayer AG

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Dow Building Solutions

Nova Chemicals Corporation

GAF Materials

The worldwide market is marked by the presence of several small-and large-scale firms that leads to a moderate rate of competition. Most companies are focused on joint ventures, agreements, collaborations, and various strategies that can help them accelerate their production capacities, bolster their presence and help gain a bigger portion of the market.

In September 2022, ROCKWOOL introduced NyRock technology, which is claimed to be the lowest lambda stone wool insulation in the UK. NyRock boasts of a highly efficient and impressive fibre structure with a thermal conductivity rate as low as 0.032 W/mK, which means that its U-values can be adhered to with relatively thinner constructions.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The flourishing construction sector remains one of the top factors elevating the market position for insulation. Over time, the world has seen a considerable rise in residential and industrial construction projects, coupled with robust infrastructural development, mostly in emerging countries. This has been particularly favorable for the worldwide market. Also, the rise in consumer awareness with regard to energy conservation will leave a strong impact on the global industry in the ensuing years.

The swiftly rising urbanization rate in conjunction with the surge in the worldwide population is fostering the need for energy and power due to which, the use of insulation materials in different construction projects has also considerably risen. Additionally, given the substantial surge in the sales of various cooling appliances like refrigerators, and air conditioners, the insulation industry is bound to see significant growth in the next several years.

Insulation materials also find widespread use in automobiles for reducing noise, and vibrations while enhancing sound absorptions. They are also used in the manufacturing of different parts such as roll pans, bumpers, and wiper cowls. Other growth-enhancing factors can be the rise in technological innovations in thermal insulation, increasing disposable incomes and the soaring number of research and development activities.

Market Restraints:

The fluctuating prices of the key raw materials as well as limited production capacities in emerging regions could weakens the demand for insulation materials in end-use industries in the years to follow.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s significant impact has led to numerous repercussions on everyone’s health status globally. The aftermath is closely related to the substantial social and economic burden on people worldwide. While policymakers are coming up with new frameworks and industries are making use of advanced models of business expansion to remain relevant, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine. This has affected the insulation industry market in a big way, in view of the lower demand for the key materials and the financial slowdown.

Market Segmentation

By Materials

The types of insulation materials that are available in the worldwide market include plastic fibers, fiberglass, natural fibers, mineral wool, and more. The demand for all these materials is significantly high in diverse end-use sectors.

The popularity of plastic fibers insulation is, however, significantly higher than other materials, given their incredible thermal resistance, low susceptibility to moths and insects as well as inexpensiveness. These qualities are even more impressive, especially when compared to naturally sourced insulation materials like sheep wool insulation. The soaring concerns regarding sustainability as well as the rapid surge in the utilization rate of recycled materials will also favor the plastic fibers segment in the years to come.

By Application

The applications of insulation materials are residential as well as non-residential.

The escalation in housing projects worldwide in line with the strong economic landscape along with the steady rise in disposable incomes is elevating the use of insulation materials in various residential construction projects.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific has captured the highest share in the insulation industry and can expect to attain a noteworthy growth rate in the years ahead. The accelerated oil production rate in major emerging countries like China and India, surging concerns with regard to energy wastage and the strong demand for insulation materials in refurbishing will further augment APAC’s position in the worldwide market.

North America will also show strong progress in the coming years, thanks to the robust demand for insulation materials in oil and gas, manufacturing, power, and metal and mining, all with high-temperature production.

