FIRST ON FOX: Florida lawmakers in Congress are calling for answers from the Department of Homeland Security about a tour of secure areas of Miami International Airport by federal officials — which has raised national security concerns from both local and national lawmakers.
“You are taking agents from a country which is on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. And you’re showing them our procedures and our equipment and our sensitive areas that p
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DOJ urged to ‘take immediate action’ to prosecute Michael Cohen over string of alleged lies - May 22, 2024
- ‘Insult to injury’: Florida lawmakers erupt over Cuban officials touring secure parts of top airport - May 22, 2024
- Fauci adviser’s alleged destruction of COVID origin docs must be probed by AG: Rand Paul - May 22, 2024