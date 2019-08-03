Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit fell more than analysts expected, as weaker results from insurance underwriting and a slowing economy weighed on the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russian police detain 311 protesters in central Moscow – monitor - August 3, 2019
- Insurance, economy weigh on Berkshire Hathaway operating profit - August 3, 2019
- Russia investigates alleged money laundering by anti-Kremlin opposition - August 3, 2019