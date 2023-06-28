Full service, independent agency expands Applied relationship with technology to bridge the gap between P&C and Employee Benefits processes

University Park, IL., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced that Insurance Office of America has selected Indio and Applied Epic Benefits for Salesforce™ for their ongoing investment to build out their digital Personal & Commercial and Employee Benefits capabilities. Applied Epic Benefits for Salesforce and Indio will unify Insurance Office of America’s P&C and EB processes in a single platform that provides new transformational capabilities automating the exchange of data in the system, improving productivity throughout the insurance cycle to not only help their customers digitally collaborate more in the insurance process but also to allow their employees to focus on the customer experience rather than backend data entry.

“It’s very difficult to cross-sell between P&C and EB customers when you’re working through two systems, so bringing our Benefits team back into Applied Epic® and consolidating those processes aligns our business units better across Commercial and Benefits where they had become a little disconnected,” said John Woods, chief information officer, Insurance Office of America. “This single, operational platform allows us to really drive consistency in our business processes to create a consolidated, clean customer experience and growth while truly delivering end-to-end back-office standardization.”

Applied Epic Benefits for Salesforce extends the Benefits capabilities within Applied Epic to the Salesforce platform, enabling brokers to natively manage Benefits plan details and attributes while leveraging automated, customized workflows and actionable analytics. With the addition of Benefits capabilities, Applied Epic for Salesforce is the only purpose-built application on Salesforce that delivers a single view of a broker’s entire business and native front-office automation for both P&C and Benefits lines of business.

Woods added, “That real, integrated and connected experience is what we’re going for, and it’s certainly pivotal with anything we do technology-wise. Our technology strategy focuses on being able to offer digital services to our clients if they want it. It’s important to us to be able to meet our clients where they are and however they want to engage with us, something Indio has allowed us to do.”

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client information across multiple applications, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative and easier, and minimizes errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients time and money.

“I’m really impressed and appreciative of the work Applied’s leadership team has done to create a visionary roadmap,” said Bob Peters, chief operating office & board member, Insurance Office of America. “Our values as companies are aligned and focus on partnership – from leadership down to the product and every delivery engine along the way. This has allowed us to make substantial investments over the past three or four years, continuing now with Indio and Applied Epic for Salesforce.”

“A truly independent and global agency like Insurance Office of America has high operational complexity, navigating workflows across states and regulatory differences, all while trying to grow and serve customers in simpler, digital ways,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Building upon their long-standing relationship with Applied by incorporating Indio and Applied Epic Benefits for Salesforce into their technology stack, they will simplify their business processes with automation and benefit from a single view of their entire customer base across both their P&C and Benefits books of business.

