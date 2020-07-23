Insurance Office of America to Automate Sales Operations with Applied Epic for Salesforce

Leading independent agency to unify servicing staff and producers with a single view of prospects and customers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced that Insurance Office of America has selected Applied Epic for Salesforce, a sales solution built specifically for the insurance industry on the Salesforce Platform and available on Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. Applied Epic for Salesforce will enable Insurance Office of America to enhance their lead and opportunity management while simultaneously maintaining back-office automation.

“Prior to Applied Epic for Salesforce, our sales team and CSRs were working in two different systems, causing a lack of visibility between the two teams and time wasted rekeying data into each system,” said Bruce Eades, regional president, Insurance Office of America. “Applied Epic for Salesforce will connect our sales organization and provide access to the data needed to manage sales from opportunity to win to servicing, driving shorter sales cycles and a stronger book of business.”

Applied Epic for Salesforce is built natively on the Salesforce Platform to automate the front office workflows of independent insurance agencies and brokerages. Applied Epic for Salesforce integrates Salesforce with Applied Epic, the world’s most widely-used agency management system, allowing producers and servicing staff to work together via the automated bi-directional transfer of data, documents and activity notifications between the systems. Front office functionality includes CRM, lead/pipeline management, customer marketing and renewal opportunities, as well as native Salesforce functionality and access to the Salesforce AppExchange. Built 100% natively on the Salesforce Platform, the application works across several Salesforce clouds, with enhanced capabilities specifically for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC) for Insurance.

“In today’s digital age, agencies are looking to technology to bring smarter more efficient processes across all roles in the agency, not just traditional servicing roles,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied Epic for Salesforce will provide Insurance Office of America with the power to align sales, marketing, and services, enabling them to move customers and prospects through the insurance lifecycle.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

