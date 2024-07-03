TORONTO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Canadians eagerly book their next cruise adventures, the importance of cruise travel insurance cannot be overstated. According to the experts at Canada’s rapidly growing travel insurance comparison site, InsureMyTrip.ca, the unique multi-leg nature of travelling by cruise ship, combined with potential medical issues abroad, makes travel insurance an essential consideration for a stress-free and enjoyable voyage.

What Does Cruise Insurance Cover?

Coverage varies widely between plans and providers, but there are specific options available that cruisers may find particularly useful. Often included as part of an All-inclusive Plan, cruise insurance can provide a range of protections:

Cancellation Coverage: This can assist travellers whose plans are impacted by unforeseen weather events or unexpected ship repairs, reimbursing them for the cancellation of the cruise, tour, or travel package.

Medical Emergencies: While most cruise ships have medical facilities onboard, they may not be equipped for serious health crises. Travel medical insurance is important, offering transportation to the nearest appropriate medical facility (once the ship gets the traveller to the nearest port) in an emergency.

Missed Departure: Harsh Canadian winters can cause flight delays, impacting your ability to meet the cruise departure. Assistance services included with the travel insurance plan can help arrange for you to join your ship at its next port of call if an unforeseen storm or delay occurs.

Cost of Cruise Insurance

Travel insurance is tailored to each individual’s travel plan and varies based on key factors, including trip details, traveller information, and the timing of policy purchase. For the best options, purchase your insurance as close to your first trip payment as possible.

Additional Considerations

Post-Booking Insurance – You can add travel insurance after booking your cruise, but some benefits are time sensitive.

Missed Departures – If your port is inaccessible or your flight is delayed, assistance services included with the travel insurance purchase may help you catch up to your ship.

Emergency Medical Transportation – Most cruise medical insurance plans cover emergency medical transportation or repatriation once at port if a hospital’s facilities are inadequate.

River Cruises – Travel insurance covers all types of cruises, but always review your policy for specific coverages and exclusions.

Credit Card Insurance – Some credit cards offer travel insurance benefits. However, even if your credit card offers trip protection, it may not be the level of protection you would expect. It’s important to carefully read the credit card travel insurance documents to understand limits, special conditions, and restrictions. Also, credit cards often have lower limits than a robust third-party travel insurance plan.

