Compensation from QBE is said to be key step towards many more businesses getting paymentsOne of the world’s largest insurance companies has been forced to pay thousands of pounds in interest to small businesses who suffered delayed payouts on Covid insurance claims.The QBE Group’s initial payout just before Christmas of over £386,000 to 86 companies raises the potential for a total outlay by insurers of up to £1.6bn in interest to customers, it is claimed. Continue reading…

