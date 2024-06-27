Joshu unveils The Century Club to celebrate clients who have launched in 100 days or less

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joshu , the platform to build, distribute, and grow digital insurance products, is announcing the launch of The Century Club, an initiative designed to recognize, highlight, and celebrate clients who have successfully launched their products on Joshu in 100 days or less.

In today’s fast-paced insurance industry, speed to market is critical for insurers to win business and grow faster. Breaking the traditional industry norms, Joshu’s platform has enabled insurers to launch their products in an unprecedented 100 days or less. To acknowledge and honor clients who have demonstrated exceptional efficiency, innovation, and dedication in bringing their insurance products to market swiftly and effectively, Joshu launched The Century Club.

“The Century Club is our way of celebrating the remarkable achievements of our clients who have embraced the power of Joshu to accelerate their product launches,” said Roy Mill, CEO and co-founder of Joshu . “In an industry where multi-year implementations have been accepted as the norm, we are proud to establish a new normal for today’s market and recognize the club members’ sophistication and meticulous operation.”

Membership in The Century Club is reserved for clients who have successfully completed the implementation of Joshu and launched their insurance products within 100 days from the start of their engagement with the platform. The Century Club underscores Joshu’s commitment to empowering insurance companies to thrive in today’s digital era by providing innovative solutions that streamline operations, accelerate time-to-market, and enhance competitiveness.

“We understand the challenges our clients face in navigating the complexities of managing insurance products in our industry and we are proud to partner with them to help achieve their goals,” said Mill. “The Century Club is a testament to the collaborative efforts and unwavering commitment of our clients and our team.”

Joshu, founded by insurtech experts, was purpose-built to empower insurance product owners and enable the rapid introduction of new programs to market. With Joshu, insurance companies can seamlessly transition from product creation to policy issuance on a single platform, embrace digital growth, uphold rigorous underwriting standards, and capture new markets with unprecedented speed.

About Joshu

Joshu empowers insurers to launch online distribution channels quickly and independently. With Joshu, insurance professionals can set up their products and launch user-friendly portals, with less IT dependence. Founded by technology experts and insurance veterans, Joshu was designed to give insurance professionals the tools they need to harness digital distribution and go-to-market faster. Joshu is backed by top investors, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Sure Ventures. Learn more at joshuins.com .

