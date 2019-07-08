InsurPay Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem, Providing Insurers with SaaS-based Claims Payment Solutions

Offering electronic claims payments helps Duck Creek customers meet growing expectations for personalized service

Duck Creek Technologies has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with InsurPay, a division of Invenger Technologies Inc. InsurPay provides a comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) payments platform that helps insurance companies replace checks for outbound payments and provide alternative payment options. InsurPay’s sole focus on insurance helps carriers elevate customer experience, improve internal workflow efficiencies, and save costs. With a growing base of customers, including three of the top 15 national carriers, InsurPay is a proven and trusted insurance industry solution.

“Improving customer satisfaction and helping insurers shorten cycle times, boost their bottom lines, and reduce fraud are our top priorities,” said Krishna Pai, CEO of Invenger Technologies Inc. “Partnering with Duck Creek and leveraging the Duck Creek Anywhere API makes perfect sense for us, and we are excited to help even more insurers free up time, money, and resources so they can focus on their primary businesses and critical objectives.”

“As insurers focus on superior customer experience in a digitally-enabled world, claims payments have become a target area of transformation,” said Karen Furtado, Partner at Strategy Meets Action. “Insurers want to reduce claims delivery timeframes, manage the cost of claims payments, and meet the evolving expectations of claimants. Flexibility in outbound payment options is also an increasing priority. InsurPay’s range of insurance payment capabilities, including multi-party capabilities, aligns well to Duck Creek customers’ focus on digital transformation.”

InsurPay’s expanding payment options empower insureds to choose their preferred payment method, improving adoption rates for electronic payments. The company’s breadth of functionality allows insurers to pay anyone–insureds, claimants, vendors, and lienholders–with one solution for either a single payee or multiple payees. Adjusters can use the InsurPay solution on any device, anywhere. Today, an Anywhere Enabled Integration available in Duck Creek’s Content Exchange allows the Duck Creek Platform to send data to InsurPay and lets carriers view the current status of payments directly in Duck Creek Claims.

“Outsourcing payments is a growing trend as we see insurers looking to improve options for their customers and reduce costs,” said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent’s property casualty practice for the Americas. “Pre-integration through a partnership makes it even faster to turn on this kind of solution and let a third party focus on streamlining the payments process.”

“To help insurers meet today’s customer expectations, it was important to align with a partner that employs modern SaaS solutions that make the claims experience as painless as possible for insureds,” said Eddie Jones, Vice President of Strategies and Alliances at Duck Creek Technologies. “InsurPay’s singular mission lets them transform carriers’ payments systems in a powerful and comprehensive way, and Duck Creek is happy to welcome them into our rapidly- growing partner ecosystem.”

InsurPay, a division of Invenger Technologies Inc., provides a comprehensive payments platform that helps insurance companies replace checks for outbound payments and provide alternative payment options like credits to debit cards, prepaid cards, direct deposits, or PayPal. Its solution helps insurers deliver the experience their customers expect in today’s digital world while improving operational efficiency and reducing cycle times. Visit www.insurpay.com to learn more.

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com

