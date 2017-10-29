Breaking News
Home / Top News / INSYS Therapeutics Affirms Its Commitment to Sustainable Future Growth

INSYS Therapeutics Affirms Its Commitment to Sustainable Future Growth

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) (“INSYS” or “the company”), today released the following statement from its president and chief executive officer, Saeed Motahari:

“While we are saddened by the events of the past days, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to securing a solid foundation for sustainable future growth.  Representing nearly 400 employees, I want to reiterate my personal commitment and our collective resolve to leverage our diverse and unique pipeline, state-of-the-art manufacturing and, above all, the talent of our team to drive innovation for our patients and value for our stakeholders.  

“Our future success will be grounded by a culture of ethical business practices and placing patients’ interests at the forefront of the choices we make as an organization. We will continue to cooperate with ongoing investigations and strive to resolve them as circumstances permit.

“Our management team is taking steps to put the company on the path of improved profitability and cash flow in 2018 by reducing operating expenses while projecting growth on the top line by stabilizing SUBSYS and growing SYNDROS.  We continue to believe that the company is in position to file one NDA per year over the next five years and become a leader in the cannabinoids market.”

About INSYS
INSYS Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients’ quality of life. Using proprietary spray technology and capabilities to develop pharmaceutical cannabinoids, INSYS is developing a pipeline of products intending to address unmet medical needs and the clinical shortcomings of existing commercial products. INSYS currently markets SUBSYS® (fentanyl sublingual spray), CII, and SYNDROS® (dronabinol) oral solution, CII, a proprietary, orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol. INSYS is committed to developing medications for potentially treating addiction to opioids, opioid overdose, epilepsy, and other disease areas with a significant unmet need.

SUBSYS® and SYNDROS® are trademarks of INSYS Development Company, Inc., a subsidiary of INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.

NOTE: All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release; actual results may differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond our control. These factors include, but are not limited to, risk factors described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and subsequent updates that may occur in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

Media Relations
Joe McGrath
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
INSYS Therapeutics
480-500-3101
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jackie Marcus or Chris Hodges
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.