INSYS Therapeutics Announces Resignation of Patrick P. Fourteau from Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) (“INSYS” or “the company”) today accepted the resignation of Patrick P. Fourteau from its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Fourteau cited personal reasons for stepping down from the board.

“I would like to thank Patrick for his service to INSYS over the past seven years,” said Board Chairman Steven Meyer. “We wish Patrick the best for the future.” Mr. Fourteau has been a member of the INSYS Board since March 2011.

“In alignment with its vision to become the leader in the cannabinoids market and grow the business, the company initiated a search in May of this year to identify new board members to enhance its expertise in R&D and finance, and will communicate its progress as the candidate selection process is finalized,” Mr. Meyer added.



About INSYS

INSYS Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients’ quality of life. Using proprietary spray technology and capabilities to develop pharmaceutical cannabinoids, INSYS is developing a pipeline of products intending to address unmet medical needs and the clinical shortcomings of existing commercial products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release; actual results may differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond our control. These factors include, but are not limited to, risk factors described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and subsequent updates that may occur in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

