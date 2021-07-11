Intalio Acquires Nyxeia

Intalio announces the acquisition of Nyxeia as part of its global expansion and growth strategic plan.

New York, United Sates, July 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to further reinforce its global organizational expansion strategy, Intalio announces the acquisition of Nyxeia, a New York-based US firm specializing in the sales, implementation, support, and delivery of high-quality and cost-effective software solutions.

The acquisition has a significant impact on both companies’ growth in the fast-growing and competitive global digital market, allowing them to leverage their strengths to provide captivating value. Intalio’s industry-specific priority over the next two years will be to complete these strategic acquisitions of solution suppliers to facilitate a more aggressive expansion into particular business areas. Intalio will further focus on accelerating and complementing the packaging of its full-featured vertical offering tailored to specific industries, directly impacting the company’s growth and revenue, which reached USD 48 Million in the past 12 months.

Nyxeia has numerous prestigious clients all over the US, Europe, and Asia. Today, Intalio will leverage Nyxeia’s customer base in new territories to further develop its business-specific products, while continuing to support them through a state-of-the-art, rich, and diverse offering in Intelligent Automation and Analytics.

The acquisition will play a key role in expanding Intalio’s geographical footprint and enable the company to address the various industry needs that are present in North America, Europe, and Asia for further growth in the coming years. More importantly, the acquisition strategically aligns both companies by combining Intalio’s expertise as a leading solution provider with Nyxeia’s widespread coverage across North America and Europe, boosting Intalio’s geographical reach and increasing the value that this new team can deliver to its customers to help them scale to the next level.

“Intalio keeps growing and adopting new means to expand both its global presence and its innovations,” stated Antoine Hraoui, CEO of Intalio. “Intalio is adamant about being an influential driver in the world’s digitization movement, and it is doing so with every acquisition. We are going above and beyond to ensure that our technology is up-to-date and we will never stop innovating” he continues.

Technology is now a part of most people’s daily life as technological capabilities have become ingrained in various sectors’ standard business operations. Digital solutions and products are always evolving and improving with technology, as well as adding new product lines to meet changing lifestyles. With that being said, demand has never been stronger, and with the fast-paced nature of the Digital Transformation industry, Intalio strives to keep its technology and footprints at the forefront and compliant with the changing market.

Intalio is a multinational software vendor and a leading provider of Digital Transformation Solutions with an extensive portfolio of customers worldwide ranging from public, financial, healthcare, education, construction, oil & gas, retail sectors, and so on.

Intalio offers a range of products in Content Services, Process Management, and Data Governance. It helps organizations improve the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of business processes by providing next-generation digital transformation and software solutions.

Nyxeia is a firm committed to providing customers with innovative digital solutions that unleash the power of their information assets as well as deliver the best of iBPMS products and services. Nyxeia aims to empower organizations to discover, categorize, enhance, and manage their information throughout their lifecycle.

The Nyxeia team is committed to advancing the state of information governance to help customers better manage their vital information assets, protect their sensitive data, and ensure compliance with data privacy.

