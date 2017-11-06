Intapp Appoints PwC Veteran Sanjeev Gandhi to Lead Intapp Consulting

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp, a global leader in business applications for professional services firms, today announced that Sanjeev Gandhi has joined as Vice President and Head of Intapp Consulting. Mr. Gandhi will be responsible for the delivery of consulting services, working closely with law firm leaders to develop technology, data and change management strategies to improve profitability and focus on client success throughout the client-matter lifecycle.

Sanjeev Gandhi brings over 20 years of experience to Intapp, including 17 years at PwC. Mr. Gandhi was previously a senior member of PwC’s consulting practice, and focused specifically on the legal sector over the last seven years. During this time, he worked with many of the Top 20 UK law firms.

“Sanjeev brings unparalleled experience in helping leading law firms use technology to optimise their business operations. He is highly respected among senior leaders in the global law firm community, and will be a tremendous asset as we expand our capabilities in strategic consulting to further accelerate our customers’ transformation projects,” said Dan Tacone, President, Intapp. “We are thrilled to welcome Sanjeev to Intapp.”

Mr. Gandhi will lead the new Intapp Consulting group worldwide. Intapp’s business consultants in the specialist practice areas of Risk, Client Development and Data Strategy will now be part of Intapp Consulting. The Intapp Professional Services organization, which includes implementation services, support and training on Intapp products, continues to be led by Senior Vice President Tariq Choudry.

“Law firms are experiencing significant pressure to transform their business operations to address market and client demands. This dynamic creates challenges as well as opportunities for firms to explore and embrace new ways of doing business and delivering client success,” said Sanjeev Gandhi. “This is an exciting opportunity to further develop Intapp’s capabilities in consulting services, and to work more closely with law firm leaders to develop technology and data strategies that position them competitively for the future.”

