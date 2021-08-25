Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Intapp to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on September 8, 2021

Intapp to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on September 8, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp, Inc., (Nasdaq: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, will report fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results after the market close on September 8, 2021. On that day, management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast as follows:

What: Intapp Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Webcast

When: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live Webcast: Investors | Intapp, Inc.

Replay: An archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at Investors | Intapp, Inc. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

In addition, pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into with the underwriters of the initial public offering of the Company’s common stock, an early release with respect to 20% of the common stock held by employees and former employees (excluding executive officers and directors) is scheduled to occur on September 10, 2021, the second trading day after the Company’s public announcement of its fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results. The lock-up restrictions shall continue to apply with respect to all remaining shares subject to the lock-up agreements.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,600 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Investor Contact 

Barry Hutton
The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp
[email protected]

Media Contact

Jeff Fox
The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.