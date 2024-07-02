LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intel Corporation (“Intel” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INTC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Intel’s growth in Foundry Services didn’t align with revenue growth reportable under the Internal Foundry segment. The Foundry actually suffered significant operating losses in 2023. The Company’s lower revenue in turn caused a decrease in Foundry product profits. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Intel, investors suffered damages.

