Integer Announces Expanded Active Implantable Medical Device Capabilities

Jan. 24, 2020

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”) (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced it has established implantable pulse generator (IPG) clean room assembly and testing capabilities at its Tijuana-North facility to support its OEM customers.

Integer’s Tijuana-North facility is the first Class III active implantable medical device manufacturing site in Mexico to receive FDA approval. This added capacity includes Class 7 and 8 clean rooms, manufacturing facility and capital equipment investment, and provides options for meaningful future expansion. It augments the significant IPG manufacturing capacity already available at Integer’s Montevideo, Uruguay, and Plymouth, Minn., facilities, offering customers dual-site manufacturing capabilities to mitigate risk.

“Integer’s key objective is to assist OEMs in bringing their innovative therapies to market efficiently, reliably and cost effectively.” said Joel Becker, president of Integer’s Cardiac Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation business. “This regulatory approval and facility expansion help us offer our customers expanded capacity and flexibility.”

The site is supported by onsite engineering and technical as well as operational staff members trained from Integer’s Research and Development Center of Excellence for IPG. Additional in-house facility capability will be in place in the Tijuana-North facility by mid-2020.  

The expansion will allow customers to continue to benefit from Integer’s vertically integrated supply chain for critical IPG components, including batteries, feedthroughs and enclosures, some of which are also manufactured in the Tijuana-North facility.

“We continue to make strategic investments to support our customers’ growth and advance us toward our vision of being our customers’ partner of choice for innovative medical technologies,” said Becker. “Integer’s goal is to offer best-in-class quality, service and value, and support our customers with the most comprehensive design, development and manufacturing services available for Class III medical device systems.”

Production is managed under Integer’s Manufacturing Excellence strategies, and the manufacturing cell layout design was developed under the guidance of Integer’s Lean Center of Excellence.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company’s brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

