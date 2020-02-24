Breaking News
Integer Announces Participation in the 2020 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”) (NYSE:ITGR) today announced that Joseph Dziedzic, president and chief executive officer and Tony Borowicz, senior vice president strategy, corporate development & investor relations will participate in a short presentation followed by a 25 minute Q&A breakout session at the 2020 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of this event will be available on Integer’s investor relations website at http://investor.integer.net.  The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company’s brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Tony Borowicz
[email protected]
716.759.5809

Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
[email protected]
214.618.4216

 

