PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for third quarter 2023, at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) / 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET

Domestic dial-in number: (888) 330-3567

International dial-in number: (646) 960-0842

Conference ID: 9252310

Webcast Registration: ITGR Q3 2023 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and using Conference ID 9252310. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net .

From time to time, the Company posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website at i nvestor.integer.net . To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integer.net and subscribe to email alerts.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. Integer provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company’s brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .