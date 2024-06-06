PLANO, Texas, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced participation at the 2024 Truist Securities MedTech Conference, to be held June 17 – 18, 2024, in Boston. Integer President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dziedzic is scheduled to present as part of a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 18, at 1:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.