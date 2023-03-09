PLANO, Texas, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 10:30am ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the fireside chat on the company’s investor relations website at: investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company’s brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.