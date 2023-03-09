PLANO, Texas, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 10:30am ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the fireside chat on the company’s investor relations website at: investor.integer.net.
About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company’s brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.
|Investor Relations:
|Media Relations:
|Andrew Senn
|Kelly Butler
|andrew.senn@integer.net
|kelly.butler@integer.net
|763.951.8312
|214.618.4216
- Autobots roll out alongside the U.S. debut of the Vision 357 and a Swan Car: Porsche creativity makes a return to SXSW® - March 9, 2023
- SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MPB, OSH, ANGN, NUVA - March 9, 2023
- (SPAC) Special Purpose Acquisition Investigation: PRDS, GMTX, VCSA, OTMO, Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel - March 9, 2023