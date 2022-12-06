PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has successfully completed its acquisition of Surgical Innovation Associates (SIA).

“This acquisition is a highly strategic move to enable us to achieve our aspirations to become a global leader and innovator of implant-based breast reconstruction (IBBR) procedures,” said Robert T. Davis, Jr., executive vice president and president, Tissue Technologies, Integra Life Sciences. “We are looking forward to working with SIA colleagues to continue pursuing our mission to improve patient outcomes.”

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit integralife.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company’s control and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in item 1A of Integra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as the date thereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

