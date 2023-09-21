NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (“Integra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IART) common stock between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

On May 23, 2023, Integra disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company, “after consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’), initiated a voluntary global recall of all products manufactured in its Boston, Massachusetts facility (the ‘Boston facility’) distributed between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023[.]” Integra stated that it “identified through an internal investigation process in its Boston facility deviations with endotoxin testing that may have resulted in the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications[,]” and that it “decided to initiate the voluntary recall and extend the temporary halt of manufacturing at its Boston facility to implement additional detection and quality controls.” According to the complaint, The recall included Integra’s SurgiMend®, PriMatrix®, Revize™ and TissueMend™ products, in which higher levels of endotoxins could have increased the risk of post-operative fever and other complications for the patients who received these medical implants.

Following this news, the price of Integra stock price fell $10.24 per share, or 20.19%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023.

