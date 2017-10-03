Integra LifeSciences launches SurgiMend® PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Breaking News
PLAINSBORO, N.J., Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has launched SurgiMend® PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix, its latest offering in tissue-building solutions for plastic and reconstructive surgery. SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix is an expandable matrix that provides up to twice the initial coverage area once hydrated and fully expanded. It features a meshing pattern which allows for vascular ingrowth and increased conformability.

“With the market trending toward the utilization of larger acellular dermal matrices, we are excited to now offer SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix as an innovative solution for plastic and reconstructive surgeons,” said Robert T. Davis, Jr., corporate vice president and president, Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

About SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix
SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix is intended for implantation to reinforce soft tissue where weakness exists and for surgical repair of damaged or ruptured soft tissue membranes. SurgiMend PRS Meshed is specifically indicated for plastic and reconstructive surgery. SurgiMend PRS Meshed will be available in a 20 centimeters X 10 centimeters configuration that expands to approximately 18 centimeters X 22 centimeters when hydrated and fully expanded.

About Integra
Integra LifeSciences is dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can concentrate on providing the best patient care. Integra offers innovative solutions, including leading plastic and regenerative technologies, in specialty surgical solutions, and orthopedics and tissue technologies.  For more information, please visit www.integralife.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the products and services provided by Integra. Such forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Among other things, the willingness of surgical professionals to use Integra products may affect the prospects for their use in surgical procedures. In addition, the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors, identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Item IA of Integra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could affect actual results. 

