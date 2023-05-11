New facility is dedicated to Dr. Richard E. Caruso, late company founder

Dr. Richard E. Caruso Center of Learning and Innovation Integra president and CEO Jan De Witte, Integra chairman Stuart Essig, and Mayor Peter Cantu, with Integra board members and leader cutting the ribbon of the Dr. Richard E. Caruso Center of Innovation and Learning.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to commemorate the grand opening and dedication of its new center of innovation and learning to Dr. Richard E. Caruso, late founder of the company, in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

“This new state-of-the-art 14,000 square foot research and development (R&D) facility is dedicated to pioneering new advances in treatment pathways and setting new standards of care to restore patient’s lives,” said Jan De Witte, Integra’s president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to honor Dr. Caruso’s legacy and contributions to regenerative medicine by naming our new facility, the Dr. Richard E. Caruso Center of Innovation and Learning.”

As Robert T. Davis, Jr., executive vice president and president of Integra’s Tissue Technologies global product division shared during the ceremony, “This new facility reinforces our commitment to deliver cutting-edge regenerative technologies to address unmet clinical needs. In addition, it will be an important site for learning as we plan to host many educational programs for our customers and colleagues worldwide, which is an important part of our mission.”

Dr. Caruso, former chairman of the board and CEO of Integra LifeSciences, founded Integra LifeSciences in 1989 with a vision that the human body could be enabled to regenerate many of its own damaged or diseased tissues. Through his vision, Integra became the first company to develop and bring to market a tissue regeneration product, Integra® Dermal Regeneration Template, which was approved by the FDA in 1996 as a skin replacement system with a claim for regeneration of dermal tissue in the treatment of life-threatening burns and repair of scar contractures.

Distinguished guests included staff members from the offices of New Jersey Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman and Senator Cory Booker, as well as Plainsboro Mayor Peter Cantu. Guests were given a tour of the new R&D facility following the dedication ceremony.

Integra is a $1.5 billion global company with 3,700 employees worldwide, 800 of which are based at one of its New Jersey facilities, and was also recently listed as a “Best Place to Work in New Jersey” by NJBIZ and Best Companies Group.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com .

