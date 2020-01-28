Integrated Biometrics Celebrates Another Banner Year; 50% YOY Revenue Growth, Major New Business, Innovative Products, Multiple Awards

Mobile biometrics takes hold around the world, resulting in many new customers and contracts, growth in US, Africa and Europe, expansion in R&D and manufacturing

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Biometrics (IB), the world leader in mobile FBI-certified biometric fingerprint scanners, today revealed that 2019 sales revenue increased by more than 50% over 2018, the third year in a row for such dramatic growth. The company inked significant new contracts in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, and an important agreement with the US Customs and Border Protection Agency that replaced devices from a major IB competitor at every United States Port of Entry facility. IB was also recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country, and by the Capital Corporation as one of the Top 25 fastest-growing companies in the State of South Carolina.

Revenue grew significantly in both domestic and international markets, driven by the growing recognition of IB as a mobile biometric innovator and leader. IB’s Five-0 continues to sell rapidly around the globe, remaining the industry’s first and only rugged, mobile FAP50 10-finger scanner that runs for hours off a smartphone and fits into a shirt pocket.

In 2019 IB made important additions to the executive team and doubled manufacturing capacity to address increasing global demand for its products. The company expanded its product offering as well, adding “Danno” – the world’s smallest, lightest FBI-certified FAP-30 scanner. Danno is already being manufactured into several multi-modal mobile biometric enrollment and identification products for markets including border control, voter ID and law enforcement.

“2019 was indeed a banner year for us… the latest in a string of years marked by very strong growth,” said Stephen Thies, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Biometrics. “The sales achievements, the awards and the addition of key engineering and manufacturing professionals to our team have helped us achieve these great results. We expect 2020 to be even more exciting.”

For more information on Integrated Biometrics, the company’s patented LES technology, and the complete line of FBI-certified fingerprint scanners, visit www.integratedbiometrics.com or email [email protected]

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company’s patented light emitting sensor technology enables lightweight scanners that outperform traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. Identity management solutions providers, government agencies, and corporations around the world rely on Integrated Biometrics’ products to enroll and verify individual identity quickly and accurately, even in remote locations.

