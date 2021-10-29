Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Breaking News
RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Highlights include the following:

  • Third quarter net income of $2.9 million or $1.32 per diluted share compared to 2020 third quarter net income of $1.7 million or $0.78 per diluted share.  
  • Provision for loan losses of $500,000 for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $125,000 for the same period in 2020.
  • Return on average assets of 2.61%, compared to 1.84% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average common equity of 13.6%, compared to 9.23% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 17.7%, compared to 12.8% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Loan processing and servicing revenue of $6.0 million, compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.5 million as compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Government lending revenues of $584,000, compared to $571,000 for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Other noninterest income of $694,000 compared to $771,000 for the third quarter of 2020.

Eric Bergevin, President and CEO of the Company said, “We are pleased with the Company’s strong third quarter earnings and continued deposit growth. Strong earnings can be attributed to the increase in new Windsor financial institution clients, many of which actively participate in the SBA 7(a) Loan Program, as well as the Bank’s strategic approach to Government Guaranteed Lending (GGL), including the authorization of a significant amount of funding in solar construction participations that will eventually be converted to permanent debt upon the projects being completed. While at the same time, continued efforts with our “originate and hold” GGL strategy should help the Bank leverage liquidity and capital through the fourth quarter and beyond. Overall growth in non-interest-bearing deposits remains strong as a result of our focus on the hemp and CBD industries. Volume in our Mortgage department tapered slightly due to a to a minor uptick in interest rates, as well as the fact that the majority of our target audiences have already refinanced year-to-date. Moving forward, with the CARES Act payments coming to an end, we expect that the Bank’s asset quality should continue to stabilize.  We are also experiencing strong demand within our renewables sector pipeline from development loans to construction loans to permanent financing and anticipate this will continue to yield positive results.”

BALANCE SHEET
At September 30, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $444.1 million, net loans held for investment were $253.4 million, loans held for sale were $20.6 million, total deposits were $340.9 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $87.3 million. Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $54.9 million or 14%, net loans held for investment increased $86,000, loans held for sale decreased $5.7 million or 22%, total deposits increased $40.0 million or 13%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $10.4 million or 14%. The increase in assets was primarily the result of additional liquidity created by strong deposit growth initiatives. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”). The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 7,000 shares of its voting common stock.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At September 30, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  “Well Capitalized”
Minimum		 Basel III Fully
Phased-In		 West Town
Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.44%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.44%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.70%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 9.48%
       

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $34.08 as of September 30, 2020 to $39.62 at September 30, 2021. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $24.83 as of September 30, 2020 to $30.66 at September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 1.84% at September 30, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns (specifically in the hospitality portfolio) surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic and worked to reduce its portfolio of foreclosed assets. Nonaccrual loans decreased $931,000 or 11% as compared to December 31, 2020, while foreclosed assets decreased $1.8 million or 74% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $618,000 in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.

The Company recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $125,000 in third quarter 2020, as concerns over the economic recovery continue nationwide.   The Bank has granted 142 deferrals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic totaling $72 million in exposure to the Bank.  However, as of September 30, 2021, there were only 14 loans in a deferred status with net exposure to the Bank of $5.1 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $325,000 in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2021. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20
Nonaccrual loans $ 7,575   $ 5,765   $ 7,341   $ 8,506   $ 8,790  
Foreclosed assets   618     618     1,377     2,372     3,522  
90 days past due and still accruing       447              
Total nonperforming assets $ 8,193   $ 6,830   $ 8,718   $ 10,878   $ 12,312  
           
Net charge-offs $ 325   $ 24   $ 156   $ 96   $ 2  
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans   0.50 %   0.03 %   0.24 %   0.14 %   0.00 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   1.84 %   1.55 %   2.14 %   2.74 %   3.29 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net          
of allowance   2.99 %   2.40 %   2.69 %   3.26 %   3.66 %
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans   2.24 %   2.13 %   2.02 %   1.94 %   2.05 %
                               

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $619,000 or 17% in comparison to the third quarter of 2020 as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in margin due to the low interest rate environment. The net interest margin was 4.24% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 4.52% for the same period in 2020. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 5.59% to 4.88% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 1.61% to 1.04% year-over-year between September 30, 2021 and 2020. The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.  

  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20   9/30/21 9/30/20
Average balances:                
Loans $ 272,994 $ 292,166 $ 288,700 $ 285,969 $ 270,897     $ 284,620 $ 249,235  
Available-for-sale securities   31,393   29,969   27,366   25,200   25,581       29,576   24,728  
Other interest-bearing balances   93,682   46,545   35,981   21,305   22,596       58,736   20,656  
Total interest-earning assets   398,069   368,680   352,047   332,474   319,074       372,932   294,619  
Total assets   446,822   418,741   399,775   382,574   371,395       421,779   346,016  
                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits   103,708   85,918   80,626   81,552   77,857       90,084   66,268  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits   240,957   235,013   228,726   212,636   204,204       234,899   185,426  
Borrowed funds   5,196   5,187   4,000   5,793   6,793       4,794   15,576  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   246,153   240,200   232,726   218,429   210,997       239,693   201,002  
Common shareholders’ equity   85,683   81,584   78,640   75,774   73,970       81,969   71,296  
Tangible common equity (1)   65,843   61,587   58,506   55,454   53,463       61,979   50,605  
                 
Interest income/expense:                
Loans $ 4,759 $ 4,686 $ 4,442 $ 4,250 $ 4,394     $ 13,887 $ 13,236  
Investment securities   75   66   50   52   64       191   231  
Interest-bearing balances and other   67   33   35   38   35       135   147  
Total interest income   4,901   4,785   4,527   4,340   4,493       14,213   13,614  
Deposits   645   665   704   759   855       2,014   2,535  
Borrowings         2   1         180  
Total interest expense   645   665   704   761   856       2,014   2,715  
Net interest income $ 4,256 $ 4,120 $ 3,823 $ 3,579 $ 3,637     $ 12,199 $ 10,899  
                 
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20   9/30/21 9/30/20
Average yields and costs:                
Loans 6.92%   6.43%   6.24%   5.90%   6.44%     6.52%   7.07%  
Available-for-sale securities 0.96%   0.88%   0.73%   0.83%   1.00%     0.86%   1.25%  
Interest-bearing balances and other 0.28%   0.28%   0.39%   0.71%   0.61%     0.31%   0.95%  
Total interest-earning assets 4.88%   5.21%   5.22%   5.18%   5.59%     5.10%   6.16%  
Interest-bearing deposits 1.06%   1.13%   1.25%   1.42%   1.66%     1.15%   1.82%  
Borrowed funds 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%   0.14%   0.06%     0.00%   1.54%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.04%   1.11%   1.23%   1.38%   1.61%     1.12%   1.80%  
Cost of funds 0.73%   0.82%   0.91%   1.01%   1.18%     0.82%   1.35%  
Net interest margin 4.24%   4.48%   4.40%   4.27%   4.52%     4.37%   4.93%  
                 

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $9.0 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 38% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $6.0 million, an increase of $3.4 million or 131% as compared to the $2.6 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is attributable to increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $1.5 million, a decrease of $863,000 or 36% as compared to the third quarter of 2020.   Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market decreased from $50.3 million in the third quarter 2020 to $33.2 million in the third quarter 2021.   The decrease in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume as many borrowers have already refinanced in this low-rate environment.
  • GGL revenue was $584,000 in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $13,000 in comparison to the $571,000 of revenues for the same period in 2020.  
  • Other noninterest income totaled $694,000 in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $77,000 in comparison to the same period in 2020. The Company recognized a decrease of $106,000 in the fair value of its loan servicing rights during the third quarter of 2021 compared to an increase in fair value of $3,000 in the same period in the prior year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.9 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 15%, from $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The primary cause for the year-over-year increase in payroll expenses was due to new hires added this year as the Company continues to expand. Software expenses were $842,000, an increase of $427,000 or 103% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 as a result of costs related to the processing of PPP loans in the third quarter of 2021. Software costs at Windsor increased from $485,000 in the third quarter of 2020 to $575,000 in the same period in 2021 primarily due to costs associated with processing and servicing PPP loans. However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor more than doubled during that same period. The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of West Town Payments, LLC in the third quarter of 2020, as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage and GGL related compensation tied to the increases in revenues.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; and SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.


           
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
                 
        Ending Balance
  (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 4,452   $ 3,537   $ 3,217   $ 4,268   $ 6,007  
Interest-bearing deposits   83,327     76,957     30,224     28,657     13,294  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   87,779     80,494     33,441     32,925     19,301  
Interest-bearing time deposits   1,996     2,746     2,746     2,746     2,746  
Available-for-sale securities   31,341     30,928     28,215     25,711     24,462  
Loans held for sale   20,610     14,621     17,735     26,308     35,743  
Loans held for investment   259,206     264,402     278,200     258,454     244,994  
  Allowance for loan and lease losses   (5,810 )   (5,635 )   (5,609 )   (5,144 )   (5,029 )
    Loans held for investment, net   253,396     258,767     272,591     253,310     239,965  
Premises and equipment, net   4,127     4,599     4,651     4,658     4,628  
Foreclosed assets   618     618     1,377     2,372     3,522  
Loan servicing assets   3,830     3,936     3,428     3,456     3,265  
Bank-owned life insurance   5,220     5,193     5,161     5,136     5,109  
Accrued interest receivable   1,508     1,672     1,656     1,556     1,705  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Other intangible assets, net   6,569     6,737     6,851     7,037     7,224  
Other assets   13,954     16,803     17,176     10,833     13,186  
      Total assets $ 444,109   $ 440,275   $ 408,189   $ 389,209   $ 374,017  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest-bearing $ 98,940   $ 98,797   $ 77,167   $ 80,854   $ 78,849  
  Interest-bearing   241,959     238,598     234,523     220,036     206,913  
    Total deposits   340,899     337,395     311,690     300,890     285,762  
Borrowings   5,000     5,000     4,000     4,000     4,000  
Accrued interest payable   372     388     454     427     396  
Other liabilities   11,130     13,490     11,347     7,139     8,845  
  Total liabilities   357,401     356,273     327,491     312,456     299,003  
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,176     2,183     2,223     2,181     2,181  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     22  
Additional paid in capital   23,515     23,545     24,568     24,361     24,220  
Retained earnings   61,534     58,597     54,015     50,079     48,349  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   65     105     164     271     308  
  Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity   87,312     84,452     80,992     76,914     75,080  
Noncontrolling interest   (604 )   (450 )   (294 )   (161 )   (66 )
  Total shareholders’ equity   86,708     84,002     80,698     76,753     75,014  
      Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 444,109   $ 440,275   $ 408,189   $ 389,209   $ 374,017  
                 

Consolidated Statements of Income              
                 
  (Dollars in thousands except per Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  share data; unaudited) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20   9/30/21 9/30/20
Interest income                
Loans $ 4,759   $ 4,686   $ 4,442   $ 4,250   $ 4,394     $ 13,887   $ 13,236  
Available-for-sale securities and other   142     99     85     90     99       326     378  
Total interest income   4,901     4,785     4,527     4,340     4,493       14,213     13,614  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   645     665     704     759     855       2,014     2,535  
Interest on borrowings               2     1           180  
Total interest expense   645     665     704     761     856       2,014     2,715  
Net interest income   4,256     4,120     3,823     3,579     3,637       12,199     10,899  
Provision for loan losses   500     50     622     210     125       1,172     4,250  
Noninterest income                
Loan processing and servicing                
revenue   5,951     5,765     8,838     2,291     2,579       20,554     18,478  
Mortgage   1,537     1,773     1,706     1,398     2,400       5,016     5,391  
Government guaranteed lending   584     3,812     1,325     1,815     571       5,721     1,363  
SBA documentation preparation fees   149     241     434     57     195       824     692  
Bank-owned life insurance   77     49     32     20     15       158     45  
Service charges on deposits   27     32     25     26     28       84     89  
Other noninterest income   694     908     2,196     491     771       3,798     1,350  
Total noninterest income   9,019     12,580     14,556     6,098     6,559       36,155     27,408  
Noninterest expense                
Compensation   5,462     5,996     6,016     5,250     4,422       17,474     13,857  
Occupancy and equipment   324     300     303     286     289       927     756  
Loan and special asset expenses   133     634     1,002     655     1,013       1,769     2,071  
Professional services   732     560     680     559     534       1,972     1,700  
Data processing   196     215     221     196     187       632     500  
Software   842     1,524     3,391     492     415       5,757     2,885  
Communications   100     90     107     94     83       297     254  
Advertising   474     393     109     128     109       976     379  
Amortization of intangibles   170     172     186     186     186       528     558  
Other operating expenses   505     733     644     792     545       1,882     1,700  
Total noninterest expense   8,938     10,617     12,659     8,638     7,783       32,214     24,660  
Income before income taxes   3,837     6,033     5,098     829     2,288       14,968     9,397  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,055     1,606     1,296     (805 )   634       3,957     2,317  
Net income   2,782     4,427     3,802     1,634     1,654       11,011     7,080  
Noncontrolling interest   (155 )   (155 )   (134 )   (96 )   (66 )     (444 )   (66 )
Net income attributable                
    to IFH, Inc. $ 2,937   $ 4,582   $ 3,936   $ 1,730   $ 1,720     $ 11,455   $ 7,146  
                 
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.37   $ 2.14   $ 1.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.79     $ 5.31   $ 3.27  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32   $ 2.07   $ 1.76   $ 0.78   $ 0.78     $ 5.15   $ 3.23  
Weighted average common shares                
outstanding   2,144     2,147     2,185     2,169     2,176       2,158     2,182  
Diluted average common shares                
outstanding   2,219     2,219     2,240     2,212     2,206       2,226     2,215  
                 

Performance Ratios                
                   
    Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
    9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20   9/30/21 9/30/20
PER COMMON SHARE                
  Basic earnings per common share $ 1.37   $ 2.14   $ 1.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.79     $ 5.31   $ 3.27  
  Diluted earnings per common share   1.32     2.07     1.76     0.78     0.78       5.15     3.23  
  Book value per common share   39.62     38.32     36.08     34.91     34.08       39.62     34.08  
  Tangible book value per common share (2)   30.66     29.29     27.16     25.74     24.83       30.66     24.83  
                   
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)                
  Return on average assets   2.61 %   4.39 %   3.99 %   1.79 %   1.84 %     3.63 %   2.75 %
  Return on average common shareholders’                
  equity   13.60 %   22.53 %   20.30 %   9.06 %   9.23 %     18.68 %   13.35 %
  Return on average tangible common                
  equity (2)   17.70 %   29.84 %   27.28 %   12.38 %   12.76 %     24.71 %   18.81 %
  Net interest margin   4.24 %   4.48 %   4.40 %   4.27 %   4.52 %     4.37 %   4.93 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)   67.3 %   63.6 %   68.9 %   89.3 %   76.3 %     66.6 %   64.4 %
                   
  (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
                   
  (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
                 


Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2021 were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(in millions) Amount Loans
Solar electric power generation $ 45.3 24 %
Power and communication line and related structures construction   26.5 14 %
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)   19.9 10 %
Lessors of other real estate property   12.6 7 %
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels   10.7 6 %
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings   8.2 4 %
Other activities related to real estate   8.0 4 %
General freight trucking, local   5.0 3 %
Other heavy and civil engineering construction   4.5 2 %
Colleges, Universities and Professional Schools   3.5 2 %
  $ 144.2 76 %
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands except book value per share) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20      
Tangible book value per common share                
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 87,312   $ 84,452   $ 80,992   $ 76,914   $ 75,080        
Less: Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161        
Less Other intangible assets, net   6,569     6,737     6,851     7,037     7,224        
Total tangible common equity $ 67,582   $ 64,554   $ 60,980   $ 56,716   $ 54,695        
                 
Ending common shares outstanding   2,204     2,204     2,245     2,203     2,203        
Tangible book value per common share $ 30.66   $ 29.29   $ 27.16   $ 25.74   $ 24.83        
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20   9/30/21 9/30/20
Return on average tangible common equity                
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 85,683   $ 81,584   $ 78,640   $ 75,774   $ 73,970     $ 81,969   $ 71,296  
Less: Average goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161       13,161     13,159  
Less Average other intangible assets, net   6,679     6,836     6,973     7,159     7,346       6,829     7,532  
Average tangible common equity $ 65,843   $ 61,587   $ 58,506   $ 55,454   $ 53,463     $ 61,979   $ 50,605  
                 
Net income attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,937   $ 4,582   $ 3,936   $ 1,730   $ 1,720     $ 11,455   $ 7,146  
Return on average tangible common equity   17.70 %   29.84 %   27.28 %   12.38 %   12.76 %     24.71 %   18.81 %

 

Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400

