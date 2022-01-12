Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing January 18, 2022

New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WEL.U) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing January 18, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “WEL” and “WEL WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WEL.U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. BTIG, LLC acted as the sole bookrunner for the offering. I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting BTIG, LLC, 5 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectusdelivery@btig.com A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 8, 2021.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness and beauty sectors and the products, devices, applications and technology driving growth within these verticals. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Steven Schapera, Chairman of the Board Antonio Varano Della Vergiliana, Chief Financial Officer James MacPherson and Chief Operating Officer Robert Quandt. The Company’s independent directors include Gael Forterre, Scott Powell and Hadrien Forterre.

