Integrating Virtual Reality into Psychotherapy for Anxious Youth – A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEW YORK — The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free interactive webinar on “Integrating Virtual Reality into Psychotherapy for Anxious Youth” on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Michelle Pelcovitz, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychology in Clinical Psychiatry, NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center and 2017 BBRF Young Investigator Grant recipient, will be the presenter.

The most common age of onset for anxiety disorders is in adolescence and young adulthood and can put youth at risk for failure to meet academic, social, and occupational milestones, or for developing depression and substance use if not properly treated. Cognitive behavioral therapy with exposure therapy has been identified as the frontline treatment, however a substantial number of patients do not get better or experience relapse. Dr. Pelcovitz will discuss her current research, focusing on enhancing existing therapies by integrating cutting edge technology. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/novemberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

BBRF awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope. https://www.pbs.org/show/healthy-minds-with-dr-jeffrey-borenstein/

